BOGOTA, Sept 30 A large earthquake shook Colombia on Sunday, rattling residents in the southwest of the Andean nation, but there were no reports of deaths or major damage, authorities said.

The 7.1-magnitude quake had its epicenter in the southwestern province of Cauca with a depth of about 103 miles (167 km), Colombian officials said.

"So far there are no reports that there has been damage to any part of the country, only reports that it was felt," Jaime Raigosa, coordinator of the National Seismological Network, said. "Fortunately, the quake was deep."

The U.S. Geological Survey had reported a 7.4-magnitude earthquake but then downgraded it to 7.1.

The quake was felt in neighboring Ecuador but authorities reported no damage there. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that no tsunami was expected.