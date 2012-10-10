MANUEL ANTONIO, Costa Rica A moderate earthquake struck western Costa Rica early on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but no damage or injuries have been reported near the quake's epicenter.

The 5.3 magnitude quake hit 27 miles (43 km) south of the city of Liberia, at a revised depth of 22.1 miles (35.6 km), the survey said. The USGS had earlier reported the quake was magnitude 5.8.

"Here in our offices we felt it very strongly but right now there have been no reports of physical damage or injuries," said Rafael Angel Araya, regional director of police in Liberia.

An official with the Red Cross in the nearby town of Nosara, located in Guanacaste province along the country's Pacific coast, also said no damage or injuries were reported.

