By Isabella Cota
SAN JOSE Oct 23 A powerful earthquake struck
western Costa Rica on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital
and sending residents running onto the streets, but there were
no initial reports of damage or injuries.
Inhabitants of San Jose ran out of buildings after the 6.6
magnitude quake hit, following another big quake last month.
Many went back indoors soon afterward, a Reuters witness said.
The quake was centered about 38 miles (61 km) south of
Liberia, in Guanacaste province, at a depth of 24.5 miles (39.5
km), the U.S. Geological Survey said. The USGS had initially
measured the quake at a significantly shallower depth.
National television station Telenoticias reported that goods
fell off shelves in supermarkets in Cabano, a town in Costa
Rica's Nicoya peninsula inside Guanacaste.
Both the Red Cross and the National Emergency Commission
said no injuries had been registered so far.
The quake struck in a tourist area close to where the
Central American nation was rocked by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake
on Sept. 5, which damaged buildings but caused no deaths.
Guanacaste's head of police, Rafael Angel Araya, said there
had been no reports of damage to buildings or injuries, and that
police were heading out to inspect the province.
"They're starting out with any buildings slightly damaged in
the previous tremors as a precautionary measure because these
are the structures that could potentially fall," he said.
