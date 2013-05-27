Unclear if German embassy staff killed or hurt in Kabul blast: source
BERLIN It is unclear whether German embassy staff in Kabul were injured or hurt when a huge car bomb exploded in its vicinity, a security source said on Wednesday.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on Monday struck the border region of the contiguous Central American nations of Panama and Costa Rica, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake had a relatively shallow depth of 11 km (7 miles).
Its epicenter was 12 km (7 miles) southwest of Guabito, Panama and 79 km (48 miles) southeast of Puerto Limon in Costa Rica, the USGS said.
(Reporting by Walker Simon)
PARIS The French embassy in Kabul was damaged in Wednesday's car bomb attack in the Afghanistan capital, said French minister Marielle de Sarnez, who added there were no signs at this stage of any French victims.