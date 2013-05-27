An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on Monday struck the border region of the contiguous Central American nations of Panama and Costa Rica, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake had a relatively shallow depth of 11 km (7 miles).

Its epicenter was 12 km (7 miles) southwest of Guabito, Panama and 79 km (48 miles) southeast of Puerto Limon in Costa Rica, the USGS said.

(Reporting by Walker Simon)