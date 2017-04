WASHINGTON A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off western Greece early on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was initially reported as 6.4 in magnitude, struck 76 miles (122 km) west of Patras at a relatively shallow depth of 8.5 miles (13.7 km) at 0308 GMT, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

(Writing by Eric Walsh)