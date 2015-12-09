SINGAPORE An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck 174 km (108 miles) southeast of Indonesia's eastern island of Ambon on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which the USGS initially said was 7 magnitude and which occurred at a depth of 75 km (47 miles).

