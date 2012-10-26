(Corrects local time in paragraph 2)
ROME Oct 26 A magnitude 5 earthquake struck
north of Cosenza in southern Italy early on Friday, and police
said a hospital had been evacuated after cracks were found in
its structure, but there were no reports of injuries.
The quake hit at 1:05 a.m. (2305 GMT on Thursday) about 6.3
km (3.9 miles) underground, north of Cosenza in the Pollino
mountains area on the border of the southern regions of Calabria
and Basilicata, according to data from the Italian Geophysics
Institute (INGV). It said on its website that at least 14 other
tremors followed the initial earthquake.
An Italian police official told Reuters a hospital in the
small town of Mormanno had been evacuated as a precautionary
measure because some cracks were found in its structure.
No injuries were reported, the official said.
Italian news agencies reported scenes of panic in the
hospital and said many inhabitants of Mormanno and surrounding
towns had come out in the streets.
Police and fire fighters are surveying the area for further
damage, officials said.
