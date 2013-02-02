Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
WASHINGTON A strong magnitude 6.9 quake struck Japan's northern island of Hokkaido near the town of Obihiro on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, initially reported as being offshore and a magnitude 6.8, was 64 miles (103 km) deep and centered just 9 miles (15 km) southwest of Obihiro. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Vicki Allen)
HAVANA Cuba and the United States have dramatically reduced the rate of human trafficking since reaching a landmark accord in January but risk losing those gains if the two neighbours fail to resume high-level talks, Cuban Interior Ministry officials said in an exclusive interview.