WASHINGTON A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit off the southern coast of Japan, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Friday.

The quake struck 119 miles (191 km) west-southwest of Kagoshima at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) at 2051 GMT, 5:51 a.m. Japan time on Saturday , it said.

The Pacific Tsunami Center said there was no threat of tsunami from the quake, which was initially reported by USGS at 7.1.

