Nov 14 A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off Japan's southern island of Kyushu, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 5.9, struck at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday (1920 GMT on Saturday) 94 miles (151 km) west of Kagoshima. It was shallow, at a depth of only 16.2 miles (26 km) below the seabed. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Wsahington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)