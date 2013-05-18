TOKYO May 18 An earthquake with a preliminary
magnitude of 5.9 jolted northeastern Japan on Saturday, but no
tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency
said.
Tokyo Electric Power Co's two nuclear plants in
Fukushima reported no new irregularities after the quake, Kyodo
news agency said. Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi prefecture
further north also detected no irregularities, operator Tohoku
Electric Power Co said.
In Miyagi prefecture, where the shaking was the strongest,
there were no information on injuries, Kyodo added.
The United States Geological Survey recorded the quake at
6.1, with a depth of 20.5 miles. The epicentre of the quake was
off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, more than 200 km (125
miles) northeast of Tokyo, where buildings also shook.
A magnitude 9 earthquake in March 2011 in the northeast
triggered a tsunami which killed about 16,000 people, with a
further 3,000 still missing. The disaster caused meltdowns and
crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.