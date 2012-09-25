UPDATE 1-Qatar food imports hit after Arab nations cut ties - trade sources
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near Mexico's Baja Peninsula on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake's epicenter was located 38 miles (61 km) north of La Paz, Mexico, and was offshore. (Editing by Stacey Joyce)
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.