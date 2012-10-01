BRIEF-Terraform Power reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, 164 miles (260 km) west southwest of Cihuatlan in Jalisco state, the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The quake hit at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km). There was no immediate information about damage or injury. (World Desk, Americas)
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison