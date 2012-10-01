(Updates with lower magnitude reported by USGS) A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, with an epicenter 173 miles (278 km) west southwest of Cihuatlan, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 13.2 miles (21.3 km) at 10:32 a.m. local time (1732 GMT). There were no immediate reports of damage or injury. No tsunami warning was issued.

The preliminary magnitude of 5.7 had been reported earlier. (World Desk, Americas)