UPDATE 1-Emaar to IPO real estate development business in Dubai
DUBAI, June 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Wednesday it plans to offer up to 30 percent of its United Arab Emirates real estate development business in an initial public offering.
WASHINGTON, July 29 An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck off Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The temblor was centered about 18 miles (29 km) southwest of Suchiate, Chiapas, Mexico, and occurred at a depth of 22 miles (35 km), USGS said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue a tsunami warning.
(Reporting By Eric Beech)
DUBAI, June 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Wednesday it plans to offer up to 30 percent of its United Arab Emirates real estate development business in an initial public offering.
FRANKFURT, June 7 Spain's Banco Popular is running out of cash and is likely to fail, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday, adding the rescue plan for the bank will involve its acquisition by larger peer Banco Santander .