LONDON Oct 8 A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck
in the Gulf of California off the Mexican coast early on Monday,
the U.S. Geological Survey said, with initial reports suggesting
it caused no casualties or significant damage.
The quake was centered 57 miles (92 km) southwest of Los
Mochis in Sinaloa, Mexico, at a depth of 6.3 miles, USGS
estimates showed.
According to Mexico's national seismology institute, the
quake measured 5.7 and was centred 99 kilometers (62 miles)
southwest of Ahome, Sinaloa. It struck at 0526 GMT.
"We felt a tremor, the building shock and we went outside,
that was all," said a local police officer in Los Mochis. "There
is no damage to buildings and everything is normal." He knew of
no injuries.
"We felt it hard, and it shook the building like we've never
felt before," said Rafael Ines, an editor at Los Mochis paper El
Debate. "It was a pretty hardcore shake."
