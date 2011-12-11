* Lights out in parts of Mexican capital
By Cyntia Barrera and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 A powerful 6.5 magnitude
earthquake shook Mexico on Saturday, killing at least two
people, knocking out lights in parts of the capital and sending
people rushing into the streets.
There were no immediate reports of severe damage or
injuries in Mexico City but emergency services said an
18-year-old man was killed when a roof collapsed in Iguala, a
small city between the capital and the tourist resort of
Acapulco.
A 25-year-old man was killed when a rock fell on a small
van on the Mexico City-Acapulco highway, a spokesman for
emergency services in southwestern Guerrero state said.
"I was dreadfully afraid, I thought it was never going to
end," said Laura Gonzalez, who was drinking in a bar in the
capital at the time of the quake, which lasted 40 seconds.
A severe earthquake in 1985 killed thousands of people and
wrecked parts of Mexico City, and many residents live with the
fear of a repeat.
"I was on the fifth floor when I felt it. It was a very
strong shake," said Amor Lajud. "My dogs started barking. I
just rushed for the exit and got out.
Lajud lives in an apartment building in the fashionable
Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, which suffered serious
damage in the 1985 quake.
Shoppers at a popular department store in Condesa rushed
out to the street, some of them crying and shouting, and
traffic lights were out at several intersections, causing
traffic jams.
The epicenter of the quake was 28 miles (45 km) from Iguala
in Guerrero and was 40 miles (64 km) deep, the U.S. Geological
Survey reported. The quake, originally reported as 6.7 on the
magnitude scale, was felt in other states including Michoacan,
Puebla and Hidalgo, local media reported.
"The most damage was in Iguala because the epicenter was
very close to there," a spokesman for Guerrero emergency
services said.
Landslides had closed highways in the Pacific coast state
but the duty fire officer in Acapulco said that while residents
of the port city felt the earthquake and telephone services
were down, there were no reports of major damage.
Power was knocked out in many districts of the capital and
one building was evacuated, but Mexico City Mayor Marcelo
Ebrard said water services, the subway and the airport were
working normally.
"The city center is fine, there are people skating on the
ice rink," Mexico City emergency services spokesman Manuel
Mondragon said of the winter entertainment facility set up in
the central Zocalo square. "At the moment, there is no reason
for concern."
A source from phone operator Telcel said services went out
briefly in some sections of the city as the mobile network was
overloaded with people trying to call family and friends.
State oil monopoly Pemex, which has few installations on
the Pacific coast, said there were no reports of damage.
(Additional reporting by Veronica Gomez, Luis Rojas and Mica
Rosenberg; writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Kieran Murray
and Eric Walsh)