By Gopal Sharma and Ross Adkin
| KATHMANDU, April 27
KATHMANDU, April 27 As Nepalis prepared to spend
a third night in the open after Saturday's earthquake,
anger began to emerge at the slow pace of
recovery, with government officials in disarray and aid workers
struggling to move supplies out of Kathmandu's overrun airport.
Key highways have been blocked by landslides, and many
villages and communities are without water and electricity,
surviving on salvaged food and with no outside help.
While aid has begun arriving in the capital, including
consignments of food, medical supplies, tents and sniffer dogs,
the authorities are struggling to get relief out to devastated
areas, overwhelmed by bad phone lines, poor roads, a lack of
equipment and strong, repeated aftershocks.
Sarga Dhaoubadel, a student living outside Kathmandu, said
her family was sheltering in a playground, under a plastic
sheet. There were some reports of isolated looting in her area.
"No one from the government has come to offer us even a
glass of water," Dhaoubadel said. "Nobody has come to even check
our health. We are totally on our own here."
DISEASE THREAT
As the focus begins to shift from the dead to the survivors,
international aid agencies and officials warned the spread of
disease is now the biggest concern. The monsoon season, which
brings heavy rains, begins in Nepal at the end of May.
The United Nations Children's Fund estimates nearly one
million children in Nepal have been severely affected by the
quake, and it has warned of waterborne and infectious diseases.
Zubin Zaman, a humanitarian response manager with Oxfam,
said hundreds of thousands of people are living in the open
without access to food or toilets. More people could die from
disease than were killed when buildings collapsed, he said.
"Things are not getting any better, the tremors continue,
and the rains over the last two days have compounded the
situation," Zaman said.
A senior Nepali home ministry official told Reuters the
government faces a shortage of basic supplies, such as food, and
specialised rescue equipment, and complained that India so far
has been the only country to send helicopters.
"Contact is yet to be established with the worst affected
areas," the official said.
AIRPORT CHAOS
Shivaram Laghe, who lives in the ancient city of Bhaktapur,
east of Kathmandu, said people living in relief camps are
growing restless and unhappy with the distribution of supplies.
"Everything's being distributed in a haphazard manner,"
Laghe said. "The most urgent supplies come in small batches and
then everyone starts grabbing it, in the absence of
coordination."
As hundreds gathered at Nepal's international airport trying
to secure tickets out, aid workers said they struggled to get
planes to land and supplies off the runway because many workers
have gone home to deal with relatives, and damaged homes.
"It's a completely chaotic situation," said Devendra Singh
Tak, who works for Save the Children. "The airport is not
equipped to manage this kind of traffic, particularly when
there's no staff."
Anshu Gupta from an Indian charity Goonj, which distributes
clothes, said his organisation had two trucks waiting to cross
into Nepal, but had yet to receive permission.
"Any government, any system - no one on this earth is
prepared for this kind of disaster," Gupta said.
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain Nair in Kathmandu, Andrew
MacAskill in New Delhi and Clara Ferreira-Marques in Mumbai;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)