NEW DELHI, April 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Up to
eight million people have had their lives disrupted after a
deadly earthquake shook Nepal, said the United Nations, adding
there was an urgent need for relief materials ranging from
tarpaulin sheets and clean water to soap and medicines.
"According to initial estimations and based on the latest
earthquake intensity mapping, eight million people in 39
districts have been affected, of which over two million people
live in the 11 severely affected districts," said the latest
assessment from the U.N. Office of the Resident Coordinator.
The 7.9 magnitude quake struck just before noon on
Saturday, sending buildings crashing down in the capital
Kathmandu and flattening mud-and-brick homes in outer villages.
Over 3,700 people have died and at least 6,000 are injured.
The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said supplies of food and
clean drinking water were dwindling after the quake, which was
the worst to hit the Himalayan region in more than 80 years.
In the Kathmandu Valley, public life remained quiet two days
after the disaster. Small grocery shops reopened their doors on
Monday but large businesses remain closed.
Cars and trucks lined up for shrinking fuel reserves at gas
stations. Banks remained closed and while automatic banking
machines were functional, cash replenishment was not occurring.
For the third consecutive night, survivors camped out in the
open, fearful of more building collapses from aftershocks,
further traumatising people who have lost relatives as well as
homes and property.
Some 21 relief camps are being set up in open spaces around
Kathmandu.
SLOW, INADEQUATE AID
The World Food Programme was providing food and trucks for
distribution, UNICEF is sending tents and healthcare supplies,
and the World Health Organization has distributed medical
supplies for 40,000 people.
Many international charities who were already working in
Nepal, such as Save the Children and SOS Children's Villages
International, said they had pre-positioned emergency stocks
such as baby food, hygiene kits and clothing and had begun
delivery.
"We have started reaching the earthquake site to assess the
situation and are helping by providing some food and drinking
water and preliminary health care to the people who have no home
after the earthquake," said SOS Children's Villages Nepal
National Director Shankar Shree Pradhananga.
But aid workers said intital response was slow and
inadequate.
They said relief materials are being flown into Kathmandu
but there were problems in getting the aid out of the airport as
there were few staff to unload cargo and little transportation
to get relief supplies to survivors.
Other aid groups said they were bringing in relief materials
overland from India.
With communications intermittant and roads damaged or
blocked by landslides, delivery of aid is difficult to remote
rural areas where needs are expected to be high.
Aid agencies themselves are facing problems with damaged
offices and staff shortages as many local aid workers were
affected by the quake.
"Just now I am standing out on the road with other staff
members and we are having all our meetings here in the open as
our office has been damaged by the quake and it is too unsafe to
work there," said Dev Tak from Save the Children India.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Lisa Anderson)