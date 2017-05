KATHMANDU, April 25 An avalanche triggered by a deadly earthquake in Nepal on Saturday buried a part of the base camp for climbers bound for Mount Everest, killing at least eight people, Nepal's tourism ministry said.

"The toll could go up, it may include foreigners as well as sherpas," tourism official Gyanendra Shrestha said.

