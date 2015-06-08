KATHMANDU, June 8 Nepali soldiers and police
have recovered the bodies of 53 trekkers and villagers buried in
avalanches set off by an earthquake in April, and were digging
through snow and rocks with shovels and hoes on Monday for signs
of more victims.
Search and rescue operations had been suspended in the
village of Langtang, 60 km (40 miles) north of Kathmandu, last
month as fresh avalanches buried some of the 128 bodies that had
been recovered, putting rescue workers in danger.
Soldiers from the army's disaster response unit resumed the
search after the risk from avalanches abated and recovered 53
bodies including three of foreign trekkers over the weekend, the
military said in a statement.
"It is still confusing whether all these 53 bodies are new
or also included those that were washed away by the avalanche
after being recovered earlier," army spokesman Brigadier General
Jagadish Chandra Pokharel told Reuters.
Uddhav Bhattarai, the most senior bureaucrat of Rasuwa
district where Langtang is located, said scores of soldiers,
joined by police and villagers were looking for more than a
dozen trekkers and Nepalis missing since the April 25
earthquake.
Rasuwa, bordering Tibet, is one of the areas hardest hit by
the earthquake and another on May 12 which together claimed
8,773 lives in Nepal's worst natural disaster on record.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Douglas Busvine, Robert
Birsel)