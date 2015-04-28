A Gurkha soldier stands guard at the Shangri-La Hotel where the 12th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue is taking place, in Singapore May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

LONDON Britain has sent a team of its famed Nepalese Gurkha soldiers to help survivors of the earthquake in their Himalayan homeland, whose prime minister said on Tuesday that the death toll could reach 10,000.

The international development ministry said the Gurkha engineers were travelling on a flight carrying more than 1,100 shelter kits and over 1,700 solar lanterns.

The Gurkhas are legendary fighters who have served in the British army since 1815 and taken part in two world wars and many other conflicts, from the Falklands to Iraq and Afghanistan. Their trademark is their curved kukri knife, which according to tradition must draw blood every time it is unsheathed.

Overseas aid has finally begun arriving in Nepal, three days after Saturday's 7.9 magnitude quake.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)