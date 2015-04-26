LONDON, April 26 Britain believes "several
hundred" of its nationals are in Nepal and that some were
"almost certainly" caught up in the country's earthquake, but it
has no reports yet of any Britons killed or injured, Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday.
"British Embassy staff are on the ground and have provided
practical help to around 200 British nationals," Hammond said in
a statement. "Teams of consular staff have also been out
scouring hospitals, hotels and areas popular with tourists
looking for British nationals who may need assistance."
Damage to communications infrastructure was making it
difficult to contact people who may have been trekking in remote
areas, Hammond said. It may be some time before the government
can account for its nationals, he said.
"There are several hundred British nationals in Nepal at
this time of year and we expect that almost certainly some will
have been caught up in the earthquakes. But at this moment we
have no reports of any British nationals killed or injured."
Britain, one of the world's biggest foreign aid donors, said
earlier on Sunday it was donating humanitarian aid to Nepal
worth 5 million pounds ($7.59 million). Prime Minister David
Cameron has also said Britain is sending medics and search and
rescue teams to Nepal and will fly in supplies as well.
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
