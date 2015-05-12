Sensex flat on profit-booking, banks fall
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
KATHMANDU An earthquake in Nepal on Tuesday destroyed buildings in the town of Chautara, east of the capital Kathmandu, with bodies being recovered from ruins and injured being brought to hospital, aid workers said.
"Buildings down in Chautara ...Bodies being brought out of buildings," the International Organization of Migration, a United Nations agency, said on its Twitter feed.
Three major landslides were reported in Sindhupalchowk district, whose capital Chautara, with at least 12 people hurt, a district official said.
Sindhupalchowk was the region that suffered the most reported deaths in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Nepal on April 25. The epicentre of Tuesday's 7.4 quake was in a remote conservation area between Kathmandu and Mount Everest.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
ADEN An Indian priest kidnapped after an attack on a care home in Yemen's southern port city of Aden last year has appealed for help in a video recording carried by a Yemeni news website.