Sensex flat on profit-booking, banks fall
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
NEW DELHI Four people were killed in Chautara, Nepal, after an earthquake on Tuesday destroyed several buildings, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration said.
"The situation in Chautara is that several buildings in the town have collapsed," spokesman Paul Dillon told Reuters by telephone from Kathmandu. "There are four fatalities."
The IOM, an intergovernmental group, deployed a team to Chautara after a devastating earthquake on April 25 killed more than 8,000 people in Nepal.
Chautara is capital of Sindhupalchowk district, which suffered the heaviest death toll in last month's 7.8 magnitude quake. The epicentre of Tuesday's quake, measured at 7.4 by the U.S. Geological Survey, was between Kathmandu and Mount Everest.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
ADEN An Indian priest kidnapped after an attack on a care home in Yemen's southern port city of Aden last year has appealed for help in a video recording carried by a Yemeni news website.