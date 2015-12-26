By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU Dec 26 Nepal will grant free visas to
visitors from neighbouring China as the Himalayan nation seeks
to rebuild its tourist industry after two devastating
earthquakes in April that killed nearly 9,000 people.
The first of Nepal's tremors struck during the peak of the
tourist season, forcing thousands of visitors to flee early
while thousands of others cancelled.
China - the second-largest source of tourists to Nepal - was
one of several countries that subsequently warned their citizens
to stay away.
China lifted its Nepal warning on Friday, after the two
countries' foreign ministers held talks in Beijing.
"This will help increase the number of Chinese tourists and
boost our economy," Sherdhan Rai, Nepal's minister for
information and communications technology, said on Saturday.
Nepal has already turned to China to beat an acute fuel
shortage following a blockade at India border crossings enforced
by ethnic Madhesi groups. They complain that a constitution
adopted in September has failed to address their grievances.
Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks
including Mount Everest, received 800,000 tourists in 2014. Of
those, 123,000 were Chinese, second only to 135,000 Indian
visitors, who do not require a visa for Nepal.
Nationals from Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Pakistan
and Sri Lanka, the other members along with India and Nepal in
the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, also get a
free visa every year.
Tourism accounts for 4 percent of Nepal's economy.
On Friday, eight months after the twin earthquakes, Nepal
gave the green light for its National Reconstruction Agency to
begin work and appointed a chief.
