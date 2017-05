An earthquake measuring 7.7 magnitude struck 80 km (50 miles) east of Pokhara in Nepal on Saturday, about half way between the town and the capital Kathmandu, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and witnesses said some buildings in Kathmandu had collapsed.

There was no immediate word on casualties. The quake was 31 km (19 miles) deep.

Tremors were felt as far away as New Delhi and other northern cities in India, witnesses said.

