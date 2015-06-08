By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU, June 8
KATHMANDU, June 8 Feuding political parties said
on Monday they had agreed to split Nepal into eight federal
provinces, ending years of stalemate over the new constitution
intended to stabilise the country after civil war and the
abolition of its monarchy.
The agreement came a month after deadly earthquakes
shattered Nepal and analysts said politicians may have shown
greater urgency to overcome the impasse following criticism of
their response to the disaster.
Nepal has missed several deadlines to write a first
post-monarchy constitution for the impoverished Himalayan nation
of 28 million people.
At the heart of the dispute was a disagreement over the
number of provinces, their internal boundaries and names based
on ethnicity - as demanded by the country's Maoists, who waged a
10-year insurgency against the state until 2006.
"The government will set up a federal commission to fix
internal boundaries of the states," four major political parties
including the Maoists said in a statement.
The names of the states would be decided by a two-third
majority of their respective assemblies, which would be elected
after the constitution is prepared, they said.
But dozens of small parties rejected the deal saying
boundaries and names of the states were too important to be left
undecided. "This is a blow to federalism," said Hridayesh
Tripathi, of the Tarai Madhes Loktantrik Party,
The new constitution was a condition of the peace deal with
the Maoists, after a conflict that killed more than 17,000
people. The 239-year-old monarchy was abolished two years after
the civil war ended.
Some analysts say the earthquake and its aftermath have led
politicians, seen as selfish and out of touch with the plight of
Nepal's poor, to show a greater sense of common purpose.
"Any more haggling over the constitution would further
alienate politicians from the people who have lost everything in
the earthquake," said Prakash Acharya, an editor with the
Himalayan Times daily.
Two earthquakes on April 25 and May 12 killed at least 8,773
people and destroyed more than 500,000 homes, forcing millions
of people to live without proper roof as the annual monsoon
rains are due to begin next week
Party officials said the agreement would be presented to a
special Constituent Assembly which will include the agreed
provisions in the draft of the new charter set to be promulgated
by next month.
Prime Minister Sushil Koirala will resign after the new
constitution comes into effect in July and the centre-left UML
party, second biggest group in the ruling coalition, is expected
to take power as agreed with Koirala last year.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Dominic Evans)