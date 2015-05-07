(Adds details of planned mission and background after second
paragraph)
HAVANA May 6 The Cuban government will send a
48-member medical team including 22 doctors to Nepal in response
to the April 25 earthquake that killed more than 7,600 people,
official Cuban media said on Wednesday, citing Health Ministry
officials.
The Communist government has traditionally sent medical
teams abroad in response to disasters, including last year when
Cuba sent 256 doctors and nurses to three West African countries
to treat patients in the Ebola outbreak.
The team would depart with a field hospital that contains a
surgical unit, sterilization equipment, an intensive care unit
and diagnostic equipment including X-ray and ultrasound
machines, the official website Cubadebate said.
While Cuba provides doctors and nurses for disaster relief
for free, it also exchanges them for cash or goods on more
routine missions. The island receives an estimated 115,000
barrels of oil per day from Venezuela, where some 30,000 Cuban
medical professionals are posted.
In all, more than 50,000 Cuban health workers are posted in
more than 60 countries.
The death toll from the April 25 quake in the Himalayan
mountain nation has reached 7,675, with more than 16,300 people
injured, the government of Nepal said.
