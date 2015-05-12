Sensex flat on profit-booking, banks fall
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
KATHMANDU A powerful earthquake in Nepal killed at least 14 people and injured hundreds on Tuesday, as buildings that were weakened by a devastating quake less than three weeks ago collapsed.
Five died in Sindhupalchowk, the district to the east of Kathmandu that reported the most deaths in the April 25 shaker, district administrator Krishna Gwayali said. He said the deaths were on a highway towards Tibet.
Six more were killed in Dolakha district close to the epicentre, an eyewitness said, adding that rescuers were trying to reach three people trapped in a house. In the capital three people died, a police official told Reuters.
In neighbouring India, at least five people were killed when buildings collapsed. One man was killed by falling rocks in Chinese Tibet.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
ADEN An Indian priest kidnapped after an attack on a care home in Yemen's southern port city of Aden last year has appealed for help in a video recording carried by a Yemeni news website.