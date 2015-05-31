(Clarified impact of quake in third para)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU May 31 Thousands of children affected
by last month's earthquake in Nepal returned to schools on
Sunday, a working day in the Himalayan nation, five weeks after
the disaster killed more than 8,600 people and destroyed many
homes.
Dressed informally, children clutched their parents' hands
before filing past ruins of collapsed buildings to enter
tarpaulin tents and makeshift cottages that will serve as their
schools until their old one is re-built.
More than 32,000 classrooms were destroyed across Nepal when
a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on April 25, affecting almost
a third of the 28 million population. A second quake of 7.3
magnitude on May 12 has hampered efforts to rebuild.
"I am nervous. It is painful to see my classroom in rubble,"
said Shasham Shrestha, a tenth grader at the Kuleswor Awas
Secondary School in Kathmandu.
Shrestha and his friends stood near the collapsed walls of a
classroom as teachers assured parents of safety and regular
classes.
Hari Lamsal, an education ministry official, said opening of
schools was important to show that life is getting back to
normal.
"We will construct temporary learning centres for schools
because reconstruction of old buildings will take time," Lamsal
said.
The government and aid agencies have built 137 temporary
learning centres for 14,000 children who attended schools across
Nepal on Sunday.
Aid workers said over 4,500 education centres will have to
be built to accommodate students who have been forced out of
their classrooms by the earthquake.
Nearly a million children have been severely affected by the
earthquakes, according to the United Nations Children's Fund
(UNICEF).
"Education can't wait for all recovery and reconstruction,"
Tomoo Hozumi, UNICEF representative in Nepal, told Reuters on a
visit to temporary learning centre, a plastic roofed structure
made from long bamboo strands woven as mats to create walls.
"Opening of schools even in temporary centres has several
benefits. It provides psychosocial recovery of children who are
in stress, protects them from violence ... the risk of being
trafficked and their parents can go to work," Hozumi said.
UNICEF says $24.1 million was needed to set up the learning
centres, train more than 19,000 teachers and volunteers on
psychosocial support.
School authorities said children will be made to play and
interact with teachers before studies start in two weeks.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, Editing Rupam Jain Nair and Raissa
Kasolowsky)