KATHMANDU May 29 Nepal may allow hundreds of
foreign mountaineers to climb Mount Everest on the same permit
next year after they were forced to abandon their expeditions
due to an avalanche triggered by last month's devastating
earthquake, a minister said on Friday.
More than 350 foreign climbers abandoned their attempts to
reach the summit after the avalanche buried part of Everest base
camp, killing 18 people and destroying tents.
"No climbers have made any request for the extension of
their permits so far. If any request comes I am personally
positive about this," Tourism Minister Kripasur Sherpa told
reporters.
The minister was speaking on the sidelines of a National
Mount Everest Day function in Kathmandu celebrating the day when
New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay made
the first ascent of the mountain in 1953.
A massive earthquake and aftershock struck Nepal on April 25
and May 12, killing more than 8,600 people and making hundreds
of thousands homeless.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma. Editing by Andrew MacAskill and
Nick Macfie)