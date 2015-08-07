(Updates with government comment)
KATHMANDU Aug 6 Most lodges and hiking trails
near Mount Everest suffered only minimal damage during two big
earthquakes in Nepal this year,
an engineering firm said in a report that will offer some hope
to a battered tourism industry.
The earthquakes struck Nepal in April and May, triggering
avalanches on the world's highest mountain and killing 8,900
people across the country, including scores of foreign climbers
and trekkers.
"The majority of accommodation structures and trails have
sustained minimal damage," California-based engineering Miyamoto
International said in a government-commissioned report.
The company said in its report, seen by Reuters on Thursday,
Nepal must carry out a detailed assessment of the region after
the rainy season to manage further risks to trekkers.
The government commissioned the report into the safety of
the Everest and Annapurna trekking regions after Western
insurance firms increased premiums for travellers after the
quakes.
Critics of the report say that it failed to examine all
trekking routes in the Everest region.
A spokesman for Miyamoto said on Friday it had done a rapid
assessment of the main trail and it was up to the government to
conduct detailed studies of other areas.
The government said it would move quickly to make the trails
safe.
"It is our top priority to repair the trails. We'll relocate
them wherever they cannot be repaired," Tulsi Prasad Gautam, an
official in the tourism department, told reporters following
publication of the report.
Nepal's tourist industry, which contributes about 4 percent
to the economy, could see a 40 percent decline on last year,
officials have said.
About 140,000 trekkers and climbers visit the Annapurna and
Everest regions every year, about 70 percent of all hikers to
the country.
