NEW DELHI, April 25 A powerful earthquake in
Nepal on Saturday triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest,
climbers said, raising fears for those on the world's highest
peak a year after another avalanche caused the deadliest
incident on the mountain.
Romanian climber Alex Gavan said on Twitter that there had
been a "huge avalanche" and "many, many" people were up on the
mountain.
"Running for life from my tent," Gavan said. "Everest base
camp huge earthquake then huge avalanche."
Another climber, Daniel Mazur, said Everest base camp had
been "severely damaged" and his team was trapped.
"Please pray for everyone," he said on his Twitter page.
An earthquake measuring 7.9 magnitude struck west of
Kathmandu causing buildings to collapse, killing at least 108
people, injuring more and leaving a pall of dust over the city.
An avalanche in April 2014 just above the base camp on Mount
Everest killed 16 Nepali guides. April is one of the most
popular times to climb Everest before rain and clouds cloak the
mountain at the end of next month.
