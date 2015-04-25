(Adds death of Google engineer)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, April 25 An Indian army
mountaineering team found 18 bodies on Mount Everest on
Saturday, an army spokesman said, after a massive earthquake in
Nepal unleashed an avalanche on the world's tallest mountain at
the start of the main climbing season.
Nepal's Tourism Ministry could only confirm 10 deaths, but
spokesman Gyanendra Shrestha said the death toll could rise, and
that the avalanche had buried part of the base camp. He said two
tents at the camp had been filled with the injured.
One of those killed was Dan Fredinburg, a Google engineer
based in California. He died as a result of head injuries when
the avalanche hit, according to a statement from the
mountaineering company that had taken him to base camp.
"We pray too for all those who have lost their lives in one
of the greatest tragedies ever to hit this Himalayan nation,"
Jagged Globe said.
Tourism ministry officials estimated that at least 1,000
climbers, including about 400 foreigners, had been at base camp
or on Everest when the earthquake struck.
April is one of the most popular times to scale the
8,850-metre (29,035 foot) peak before rain and clouds cloak it
at the end of May. Almost exactly a year ago, an avalanche
killed 16 Nepali guides in what was the single deadliest day on
the mountain.
Saturday's 7.9-magnitude quake was the strongest to hit
Nepal for 81 years. It also shook neighbouring India, China and
Bangladesh. Early on Sunday, the official death toll stood at
more than 1,300 people in Nepal.
Romanian climber Alex Gavan made a desperate appeal for a
helicopter to fly in and evacuate climbers: "Many dead. Much
more badly injured. More to die if not heli asap."
Carsten Lillelund Pedersen, a Danish climber, said about 40
people were being treated in a makeshift hospital at a tent at
base camp. He said many of those injured had back injuries from
being hit by rocks and ice when running from the avalanche.
The poor visibility after the first avalanche meant it was
"difficult to see the following avalanches, and there are so
many - maybe one every 5 min. - that I have stopped counting",
Pedersen said on Facebook.
Mohan Krishna Sapkota, joint secretary in the Nepalese
tourism ministry, said the government was struggling to assess
the damage on Everest because of poor phone coverage.
"The trekkers are scattered all around the base camp and
some had even trekked further up," Sapkota said. "It is almost
impossible to get in touch with anyone."
Choti Sherpa, who works at the Everest Summiteers
Association, said she had been unable to call her family and
colleagues on the mountain. "Everyone is trying to contact each
other, but we can't," she said. "We are all very worried."
Last year's tragedy prompted the Sherpa guides to complain
that their safety was being neglected, but there were no
immediate recriminations on Saturday.
"This will definitely have some impact on climbing activity,
but this is a natural disaster. No one can do anything," said
Ang Tshering Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering
Association.
At the Annapurna mountain range, where scores were killed in
the nation's worst trekking accident last year, many hikers were
stranded after the earthquake, according to messages on social
media, but no fatalities had been reported.
Stan Adhikari, who runs the Mountain House lodge in Pokhara
near the mountain range, said the city had escaped the worst of
the damage. "There hasn't been much damage," Adhikari said.
He said there were about two dozen guests at his lodge,
including people from Europe, the United States and China. The
road from Pokhara to Kathmandu was not passable but he hoped it
would open on Sunday.
