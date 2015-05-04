(Updates with quotes)
KATHMANDU May 4 Mount Everest remains open to
climbers, a senior official at Nepal's tourism department said
on Monday, despite avalanches after last month's devastating
earthquake destroyed much of the established route to the summit
of the world's highest peak.
Nepal's worst earthquake in decades has killed more than
7,200 people, including at least 18 climbers on Everest who were
hit by a massive avalanche that wiped out part of the base camp.
But Nepal, which makes millions of dollars from climbers,
has hesitated over whether or not to officially close the
mountain, and on Monday was still leaving the decision to
individual climbers on whether to press ahead.
Climbers pay $11,000 each to climb Everest, and 357 were
registered for this climbing season.
"The government will not officially announce the closure
because we have given the permit to climbers," Tulsi Prasad
Gautam of Nepal's tourism department told Reuters.
"The route is still damaged and the climbers at base camp
don't think the route will be fixed anytime soon. It's up to the
climbers and the organisers who are at base camp to take a
decision: we are not asking them to do one thing or another."
Gautam, who last Thursday said a team would be able to
repair the route through the treacherous Khumbu icefalls within
a week, said on Monday that small tremors were still being felt
on Everest.
Some members of the climbing community said they suspected
the Nepali government was trying to get out of refunding
climbers for their permit fees by not closing the mountain.
"They are waiting for climbers to slowly, slowly reach their
own conclusion that it is pointless to climb," said Alex Gavan,
a Romanian climber who was ascending Lhotse, which shares part
of the Everest route.
"They don't want to take responsibility for the decision,"
he said.
The team known as the Icefall Doctors, which sets the route
through the Khumbu icefalls each year, said it was too dangerous
to rebuild this season.
"It is not possible to open the route this year," said Ang
Dorjee Sherpa of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, the
body that operates the team.
"The icefall itself is not stable, and the route that was
previously opened has been completely damaged," he said.
Last year, after 16 sherpas were killed in an avalanche,
other sherpas refused to climb out of respect for their
colleagues and caused an expedition boycott. But the mountain
was not closed and permits continued to be extended.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma and Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing
by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Gareth Jones)