By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Aug 6 Most lodges and hiking trails
near Mount Everest suffered only minimal damage during two
devastating earthquakes in Nepal this year, according to a
government-commissioned report that will offer some hope to a
battered tourism industry.
The quakes struck Nepal in April and May, triggering
avalanches on the world's highest mountain and killing 8,900
people, including scores of foreign climbers and trekkers.
"The majority of accommodation structures and trails have
sustained minimal damage from the April and May earthquakes,"
said the report by California-based engineering firm Miyamoto
International.
The paper seen by Reuters on Thursday added that Nepal must
now carry out a detailed assessment of the region after the
ongoing rainy season to manage further risks to trekkers.
The government commissioned the report into the safety of
the Everest region and the Annapurna trekking circuit after
Western insurance firms hiked premiums for travellers after the
quakes.
Nepal's tourist industry, which contributes about four
percent to the economy, could see a 40 percent decline on last
year, officials have said.
Around 140,000 trekkers and climbers visit the Annapurna
circuit and Everest region every year, about 70 percent of all
hikers to the country.
(Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Andrew Heavens)