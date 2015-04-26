KATHMANDU, April 26 The first rescue plane carrying people injured in an avalanche at the Everest base camp arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday carrying 15 climbers who survived the collapse triggered by Nepal's worst earthquake in 81 years.

The earthquake killed more than 1,900 people including at least 17 who lost their lives on Everest.

