NEW DELHI, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A virtual
reality film aims to help raise funds for survivors of last
month's earthquake in Nepal by giving viewers a first-hand
experience of the disaster's aftermath, the director said on
Friday.
Los Angeles-based company RYOT - which produces news stories
for audiences to act on - shot the footage in the days following
the 7.8 magnitude quake which struck the impoverished nation on
April 25, killing more than 8,000 people.
"As film-makers, we always try to have people understand the
magnitude of a disaster but it's difficult in traditional
video," said David Darg, RYOT's director and co-founder who
travelled to Nepal in the quake's aftermath.
"This is the first time that Virtual Reality technology has
been harnessed after an earthquake to give a fully immersive
experience and help connect potential donors to the need in the
most direct way available."
The four minute film, which is narrated by Hollywood actress
Susan Sarandon, attempts to transport people to the Himalayan
nation to be fully immersed amongst the destruction and
understand the plight of survivors.
When seen in this medium, viewers will feel like they are
standing in the rubble and living through the experiences of the
survivors who have lost their families, homes and livelihoods.
Aid agencies say the international community's response to
the disaster has slowed in recent weeks, even though at least
two million people are in need of food, water, shelter and
proper sanitation facilities.
The United Nations has appealed for $423 million, but as of
Friday, the U.N. Financial Tracking showed $113 million had been
raised, 27 percent of the required funds.
Darg, who has filmed other humanitarian crises such as the
Ebola outbreak in West Africa and the cholera outbreak in Haiti
said traditional methods of collecting funds were still
effective, but that it was important to find new ways of
attracting larger audiences to engage and donate.
"For instance, after the Ebola outbreak, the aid community
was shocked at the relatively low response from private donors
in proportion to the amount of media coverage given to the
outbreak," said Darg.
"By pioneering new ways to convey the very real messages of
urgency and need, we can reinforce donor response and encourage
a new demographic of donors and advocates to engage."
Darg said funds raised would go through the RYOT Foundation
to U.S. charity Operation Blessing to purchase items such as
food, water, blankets and shelter for victims in Sindhupalchowk,
one of the worst-hit districts.
The Nepal Quake Project was launched on Thursday, but was
debuted at the MountainFilm Festival last weekend.
"Attendees were fully invested in the experience and had
immediate and visceral reactions," said Darg.
"People who have viewed the Nepal piece said that they
experienced extreme empathy - and even made eye-to-eye
connections with people in the film and were extremely moved."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Ros Russell)