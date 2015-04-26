(Updates with latest figures)

MUMBAI, April 26 Here are details released by some foreign governments on citizens who found themselves in Nepal at the time a strong earthquake hit on Saturday, killing more than 2,450 people.

The 7.9-magnitude quake struck at midday at a busy time of year for the tourism-reliant country's trekking and climbing season, with an estimated 300,000 foreign tourists in the country, several hundred of those on Mount Everest.

Countries are listed in alphabetical order.

- AUSTRALIA: 549 Australians registered as travelling in Nepal, 200 confirmed safe. No reports of Australian deaths.

- AUSTRIA: Around 250 Austrians in Nepal, no reports of any casualties.

- BANGLADESH: Fifty nationals, including members of the country's under-14 girls' football team, evacuated. No information on exact number of nationals in Nepal.

- BRITAIN: Several hundred Britons believed to be in Nepal. No report of death or injuried.

- CHINA: Xinhua news agency, quoting the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu, reports four people confirmed dead and 10 seriously injured.

- COLOMBIA: Seven nationals missing. No reports of any deaths or injuries.

- CROATIA: Four tourists, all accounted for.

- CZECH REPUBLIC: 155 nationals in Nepal, 54 have not yet been contacted.

- FRANCE: French authorities have located 1,098 nationals, but another 674 are still not in touch. No reports of casualties.

- GREECE: Two Greek nationals safe.

- INDIA: Five Indians killed in Nepal, and another 66 in Indian regions over the border. So far, 1,417 Indians evacuated from Nepal.

- INDONESIA: Thirty-four nationals in Nepal, 18 of them resident. Eighteen have not yet been contacted.

- IRELAND: About 100 citizens in the affected region. Many have been contacted.

- ISRAEL: About 600 Israelis estimated to be in Nepal. About 400 have been contacted, most of them sheltering at the embassy in Kathmandu. These include 25 couples in Nepal to bring home babies born to surrogate mothers.

- ITALY: More than 300 Italians in Nepal have been traced, others not yet contacted.

- JAPAN: No reports of Japanese killed or injured, though checks are still under way. Some 1,100 Japanese living in Nepal are registered with the embassy, but no information on number of nationals travelling through.

- LATVIA: Forty-one nationals have been contacted. No reports of injuries.

- LITHUANIA: 55 Lithuanian nationals in Nepal. Five people not reachable, 50 are safe.

- MALAYSIA: All Malaysians in Nepal are accounted for and safe, including a team of Malaysian climbers at Everest base camp.

- MEXICO: Twenty-eight Mexican nationals are safe. One missing.

- NORWAY: About 150 nationals in Nepal, no reports of any dead or injured.

- PAKISTAN: About 30 nationals have been evacuated from Nepal, no information on exact number.

- PHILIPPINES: Two Filipino climbers are reported safe.

- PORTUGAL: All seven Portuguese known to be in Nepal are safe.

- ROMANIA: Twenty-eight Romanians in Nepal, including mountaineer Alex Gavan and three others, all reported to be safe.

- RUSSIA: Tass news agency, citing Emergencies Ministry, says no casualties among Russians.

- SINGAPORE: No information on the exact number, but majority of the registered Singaporeans in Nepal have been contacted.

- SRI LANKA: Around 100 Sri Lankans have sought help for evacuation. No casualties reported.

- SOUTH KOREA: Three nationals injured in the earthquake. 650 residents and as many as 1,000 travellers are estimated to have been in Nepal.

- SWEDEN: Around 150 Swedes known to be in Nepal, no reports of casualties. Most have been accounted for.

- UNITED STATES: Three Americans killed. (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Editing by Ralph Boulton)