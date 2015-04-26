(Updates with latest figures)
MUMBAI, April 26 Here are details released by
some foreign governments on citizens who found themselves in
Nepal at the time a strong earthquake hit on Saturday, killing
more than 2,450 people.
The 7.9-magnitude quake struck at midday at a busy time of
year for the tourism-reliant country's trekking and climbing
season, with an estimated 300,000 foreign tourists in the
country, several hundred of those on Mount
Everest.
Countries are listed in alphabetical order.
- AUSTRALIA: 549 Australians registered as travelling in
Nepal, 200 confirmed safe. No reports of Australian deaths.
- AUSTRIA: Around 250 Austrians in Nepal, no reports of any
casualties.
- BANGLADESH: Fifty nationals, including members of the
country's under-14 girls' football team, evacuated. No
information on exact number of nationals in Nepal.
- BRITAIN: Several hundred Britons believed to be in Nepal.
No report of death or injuried.
- CHINA: Xinhua news agency, quoting the Chinese Embassy in
Kathmandu, reports four people confirmed dead and 10 seriously
injured.
- COLOMBIA: Seven nationals missing. No reports of any
deaths or injuries.
- CROATIA: Four tourists, all accounted for.
- CZECH REPUBLIC: 155 nationals in Nepal, 54 have not yet
been contacted.
- FRANCE: French authorities have located 1,098 nationals,
but another 674 are still not in touch. No reports of
casualties.
- GREECE: Two Greek nationals safe.
- INDIA: Five Indians killed in Nepal, and another 66 in
Indian regions over the border. So far, 1,417 Indians evacuated
from Nepal.
- INDONESIA: Thirty-four nationals in Nepal, 18 of them
resident. Eighteen have not yet been contacted.
- IRELAND: About 100 citizens in the affected region. Many
have been contacted.
- ISRAEL: About 600 Israelis estimated to be in Nepal. About
400 have been contacted, most of them sheltering at the embassy
in Kathmandu. These include 25 couples in Nepal to bring home
babies born to surrogate mothers.
- ITALY: More than 300 Italians in Nepal have been traced,
others not yet contacted.
- JAPAN: No reports of Japanese killed or injured, though
checks are still under way. Some 1,100 Japanese living in Nepal
are registered with the embassy, but no information on number of
nationals travelling through.
- LATVIA: Forty-one nationals have been contacted. No
reports of injuries.
- LITHUANIA: 55 Lithuanian nationals in Nepal. Five people
not reachable, 50 are safe.
- MALAYSIA: All Malaysians in Nepal are accounted for and
safe, including a team of Malaysian climbers at Everest base
camp.
- MEXICO: Twenty-eight Mexican nationals are safe. One
missing.
- NORWAY: About 150 nationals in Nepal, no reports of any
dead or injured.
- PAKISTAN: About 30 nationals have been evacuated from
Nepal, no information on exact number.
- PHILIPPINES: Two Filipino climbers are reported safe.
- PORTUGAL: All seven Portuguese known to be in Nepal are
safe.
- ROMANIA: Twenty-eight Romanians in Nepal, including
mountaineer Alex Gavan and three others, all reported to be
safe.
- RUSSIA: Tass news agency, citing Emergencies Ministry,
says no casualties among Russians.
- SINGAPORE: No information on the exact number, but
majority of the registered Singaporeans in Nepal have been
contacted.
- SRI LANKA: Around 100 Sri Lankans have sought help for
evacuation. No casualties reported.
- SOUTH KOREA: Three nationals injured in the earthquake.
650 residents and as many as 1,000 travellers are estimated to
have been in Nepal.
- SWEDEN: Around 150 Swedes known to be in Nepal, no reports
of casualties. Most have been accounted for.
- UNITED STATES: Three Americans killed.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Editing by Ralph Boulton)