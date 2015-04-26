By Rupam Jain Nair
| KATHMANDU, April 26
KATHMANDU, April 26 A massive earthquake in
Nepal has exposed the woeful state of its medical facilities as
hospitals struggle to treat vast numbers of injured with limited
supplies and staff.
The country of 28 million has only 2.1 physicians and 50
hospital beds for every 10,000 people, according to a 2011 World
Health Organization report.
The situation is worsening a humanitarian crisis triggered
by Nepal's worst earthquake in 81 years. The 7.9 quake, which
struck just before noon on Saturday, has killed more than 2,200
people and injured more than 5,400.
Casualties are expected to rise, as many more people are
feared trapped in debris across the country, from the capital
Kathmandu to remote villages and mountain peaks.
So far many of the seriously injured in Kathmandu were being
referred to Bir Hospital's Trauma Centre, which opened in
February this year with 200 beds.
Doctors said they needed more than 1,000 more beds to treat
the patients that were being brought in ambulances and taxis.
"The earthquake has exposed that Nepal's best public
hospital infrastructure has crumbled at a time when it should
serve more people in a hurry," said Sarvendra Moongla, a senior
surgeon there.
Children with multiple injuries were laid on the dusty
marble floors of the hospital, while hundreds of other patients
with fractured and bloodied limbs lay on the ground outside the
hospital under tents as family members struggled to find
drinking water and food for them.
A lack of morgue facilities meant that 13 bodies lay outside
the hospital, one of the oldest in Nepal.
Many patients were prematurely discharged to accommodate the
waves of injured survivors: Doctors shifted wheel-chair bound
patients and several quake survivors with multiple injuries to a
playground opposite the hospital.
Anita Dhungana, 31, said she was admitted to the trauma
center last week and operated on just hours before the quake.
Doctors had advised 48 hours of bed rest in the hospital.
"My father begged and pleaded before the doctor to keep me
in the hospital. I am still bleeding and cannot walk but there
is no one to examine me," Dhungana said.
Her father pitched a tent near a sewage pit where survivors
washed their faces and cooked rice with lentils on kerosene
stoves.
Outside the Kathmandu Medical College, about half an hour's
drive east from Bir Hospital, Khile Sherpa, 20, sat in the
street waiting to be treated. His right eye was lacerated, and
he wore a bandage around the head, covering half his face.
He said he had been evacuated from Mount Everest base camp,
where an avalanche triggered by the quake killed at least 17
climbers and injured scores.
While Nepal's healthcare facilities are limited, they
quickly become much worse outside its major cities. Remote
regions have only very basic medical centres that are
ill-equipped to handle serious injuries.
(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani in Kathmandu, Andrew
MacAskill and Mayank Bhardwaj in Delhi, Aman Shah and Suvashree
Choudhury in Mumbai; Writing by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by
Sophie Walker)