NEW DELHI May 29 Authorities have found DNA
evidence that five more people may have been on board a U.S.
military helicopter that crashed during a humanitarian relief
mission after the Nepal earthquake, a U.S. military spokesman
said.
Investigators were exploring the possibility that the five
new suspected victims of the crash were villagers picked up by
the helicopter during its relief mission, a Nepali army
spokesman said.
The helicopter and its crew were part of the large
international aid effort after a massive earthquake and major
aftershock struck Nepal on April 25 and May 12, killing more
than 8,600 people and making hundreds of thousands homeless.
Six U.S. Marines and two Nepali soldiers are known to have
died in the crash, the cause of which has yet to be determined.
"While no positive identification has yet been made, there
is DNA evidence of five individuals in addition to the six U.S.
Marines and two Nepalese soldiers who have already been
identified," said Lt. Col. Rob James, a public affairs officer
for the U.S. Marines, in a statement to Reuters.
The Nepal Army said the new remains were found on May 25, 10
days after the bodies of the soldiers were found among the
wreckage of a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y helicopter that went down
in the mountains northeast of the capital Kathmandu.
Earlier this week, Nepalese media reported that five people
from devastated villages in Dolakha district had gone missing
after boarding an unidentified aid helicopter.
A team of U.S. and Nepalese medical and forensic experts are
performing DNA tests on the remains to identify all of the
victims in tandem with the joint investigation by both
militaries into the crash.
Brigadier General Jagadish Chandra Pokharel, spokesman for
the Nepal Army, said DNA from the five would be sent to the
United States for testing along with DNA samples from relatives
of the missing villagers to see it there is a match.
The U.S. military did not comment on whether it had any
prior indication that there may have been additional passengers
on board the aircraft.
"We are all committed to ensuring all remains - whether U.S.
or Nepalese - are positively identified," James said.
(Reporting by Krista Mahr in New Delhi and Gopal Sharma in
Kathmandu; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)