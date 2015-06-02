KATHMANDU, June 2 A small helicopter on an
earthquake relief mission crashed in high mountains in northeast
Nepal on Tuesday, killing at least four people, the army said.
The aircraft, operated by private company Mountain Air,
crashed in the district of Sindhupalchowk, about 60 km (38
miles) northeast of Kathmandu.
Sindhupalchowk, which borders Tibet, was one of the regions
worst hit by the April 25 and May 12 earthquakes that killed
8,700 people. A massive international relief and rescue
operation was carried out for the victims of the disaster.
"We have recovered four bodies from the crash site," said
Brigadier General Jagadish Chandra Pokharel, spokesman for the
Nepali army.
Some media reports said the chopper hit electric power lines
before it crashed, but Pokharel said the cause of the crash was
unclear.
Six American and two Nepali soldiers were killed when a U.S.
Marines UH-1Y Huey helicopter, also on a relief mission in the
neighbouring district of Dolakha, crashed in dense mountain
forests on the day of the second big earthquake.
Authorities have found DNA evidence at the crash site
indicating that five more people may have been on board the U.S.
helicopter when it came down, a U.S. military spokesman has
said.
