KATHMANDU Villagers in Nepal have found the remains of 17 people who went missing after an entire village was buried in a landslide triggered by the powerful earthquake on April 25, officials said on Wednesday.

Administrator Shiva Ram Gelal said the remains were spotted in Langtang village, a hiking destination 60 km (40 miles) north of the capital, Kathmandu, after rain washed them out of debris.

"Broken hands, legs and other remains of 17 people were found," Gelal said, adding that incessant rain and thick fog were preventing search teams from flying into Langtang to retrieve the remains.

It was not clear if the remains were of villagers or trekkers. They will have to be flown to Kathmandu for identification, Gelal said.

A massive earthquake on April 25 triggered a series of landslides in the Langtang valley and thousands of homes were buried or destroyed by a torrent of mud and rocks.

Rescue workers have recovered 197 bodies in the valley and police official Prabin Pokharel said 134 people were still missing there.

About 8,900 people were killed in two earthquakes in Nepal in April and May, the country's worst-ever disaster.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Rupam Jain Nair, Robert Birsel)