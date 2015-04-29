April 29 Four days after a 7.8 magnitude quake wrecked buildings and killed more than 5,000 people, Nepali officials conceded they had made mistakes in their initial response, as survivors stranded in remote villages and towns waited for aid and relief to arrive on Wednesday.

