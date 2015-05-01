May 1 The death toll from Nepal's devastating earthquake rose steadily past 6,100 on Friday as fresh aftershocks and the stench of rotting bodies made it hard for nervous survivors to return to their homes.

The Himalayan nation, which was jolted by a 7.8 magnitude quake last Saturday, would need at least $2 billion to rebuild homes, hospitals, government offices and historic buildings, Finance Minister Ram Sharan Mahat said.

