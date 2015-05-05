May 5 The death toll from Nepal's devastating earthquake rose steadily past 7,500 and was likely to rise further as thousands were still missing. The Himalayan nation, which was jolted by a 7.8 magnitude quake on April 25, would require at least $2 billion to rebuild homes, offices and other buildings, a minister said.

