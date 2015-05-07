May 7 The death toll from Nepal's devastating earthquake rose
steadily past 7,600 and was likely to rise further as thousands were still
missing. The Himalayan nation, which was jolted by a 7.8 magnitude quake on
April 25, would require at least $2 billion to rebuild homes, offices and other
buildings, a minister said.
(Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)