May 11 A 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed at least 37 people and spread panic in Nepal on Tuesday, bringing down buildings already weakened by a devastating tremor less than three weeks ago and unleashing landslides in Himalayan valleys near Mount Everest.

Most of the reported fatalities were in villages to the east of Kathmandu, only just beginning to pick up the pieces after a 7.8 magnitude quake on April 25 left more than 8,000 people dead.

