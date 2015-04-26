KATHMANDU, April 26 The death toll from Nepal's earthquake has jumped to 1,805, a home ministry official said on Sunday.

Nepal has urged countries to send aid to help it cope with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck on Saturday.

The official said 4,718 people have been injured in the country's worst quake in 81 years. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)